A Bakersfield Police officer tried to stop a car with juveniles that was driving recklessly on the grass at Polo Park on Saturday night, but it sped away and hit a tree, resulting in injuries to all four minors.
The officer was in the parking lot of Polo Park, 11801 Noriega Road, at 10:33 p.m. when he saw a newer Dodge Challenger being driven recklessly, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. The officer turned on his emergency lights to tell the driver to stop, but the unlicensed driver sped away east on Noriega Road, lost control and hit a tree at Noriega Road and Philadelphia Avenue.