 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Use-of-force investigation underway after teens struck with batons during robbery

Slide Public Safety

A use-of-force investigation has been launched by the Bakersfield Police Department after two 17-year-old boys were struck by officers during an in-person robbery, the BPD announced in a news release Thursday. 

Four people had forced entry into a closed business 1:10 a.m. Oct. 23, smashing the front door with a hammer, according to the release. Officers responded to the burglary in progress, chased the teenagers into an apartment complex and struck them multiple times with a baton during the arrest, police said in the release. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget