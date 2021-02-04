Police are requesting community assistance identifying two suspects wanted in an alleged attempted theft incident.
On Jan. 21 at around 6:30 a.m. the suspects were in the 11300 block of Wakehurst Court and one of them was attempting to enter vehicles, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. BPD said about 30 minutes later they were seen in the 3700 block of Windermere Street.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Hispanic woman between 18 and 24 years old, standing about 5-foot-6 and weighing 130 pounds with a thin build and long brown hair pulled back in a low pony tail. She was wearing a white long-sleeved athletic shirt with black pinstripes down the arms, black track pants, black slide-on sandals, black socks and had a mini Adidas backpack.
• White woman in her early 20’s with a thin build, long blond hair and wearing a light-colored zip-up sweater and a black shirt.
The second suspect was driving a mid-2000s dark-colored Honda Accord.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.