The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying suspects in an alleged theft incident.
The alleged theft occurred on Jan. 28 at around 5:50 p.m. at Finish Line Bicycles, 8850 Stockdale Highway, according to a BPD news release.
Police described the suspects as:
• White male between 15 and 20 years old, standing about 5-foot-9 and weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build, short dark hair and wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, a white baseball cap and white shoes. Police said he allegedly stole a bicycle from the store.
• White man between 24 and 30 years old, standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 and weighing about 215 pounds with an athletic build. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo, a black zip-up jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white skate shoes with black trim. He had face neck and chest tattoos. Police said the man distracted employees during the alleged theft before fleeing in a late-model, gold or pewter sedan that resembled a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.