BPD: Two sought for questioning in hit-and-run investigation ID’ed

Bakersfield Police Department officials have identified the man and woman who were sought Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run investigation.
Around 6:47 a.m. Tuesday, a white, mid-2000s, F-150 with a crew cab that had a man and a woman inside "drove recklessly" through Jefferson Park, according to a BPD news release. The truck was driven over a homeless woman asleep in the park who died at the scene, according to the release. The victim has not yet been identified.
Screenshots from security footage of two individuals whom police officers were seeking to speak with as part of their investigation into the incident were subsequently released.
BPD officials did not release the names of the two individuals, but said in a statement Wednesday the two are cooperating with the investigation and that no arrests have been made.
BPD officers declined to release any other information regarding the status of their investigation on Wednesday.