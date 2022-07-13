 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Two sought for questioning in hit-and-run investigation ID’ed

Jefferson Park-3

On July 12, 2022, at 6:47a.m., Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard Street, for a medical aid call for a female down. Officers discovered the (57) year-old female transient was deceased. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was sleeping on the grass in the middle of the park when an unidentified motorist drove recklessly through the park and ran over the victim while she was asleep. The suspect vehicle was described as a: white older truck The occupants were described as: white male driver white female passenger Investigators later located video of a truck and the occupants, who are persons of interest. Those photos are attached. The truck in the attached photos is described as: White mid 2000â€™s Ford F150 Crew-Cab Any persons who recognize this vehicle or the occupants are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

 TBC

Bakersfield Police Department officials have identified the man and woman who were sought Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Around 6:47 a.m. Tuesday, a white, mid-2000s, F-150 with a crew cab that had a man and a woman inside "drove recklessly" through Jefferson Park, according to a BPD news release. The truck was driven over a homeless woman asleep in the park who died at the scene, according to the release. The victim has not yet been identified.

Screenshots from security footage of two individuals whom police officers were seeking to speak with as part of their investigation into the incident were subsequently released.

BPD officials did not release the names of the two individuals, but said in a statement Wednesday the two are cooperating with the investigation and that no arrests have been made.

BPD officers declined to release any other information regarding the status of their investigation on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Cases