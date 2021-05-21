BPD: Two men arrested for connection to April homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday for their alleged connection to an April homicide in Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, Manuel Zamora, 36, and Fabian Villareal, 36, were taken into custody on Thursday. Zamora was arrested in the 1300 block of Easton Drive and Villareal in the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive.
The BPD said both men are believed to be connected to the murder of 27-year-old Edward Medina, who was found dead in an orchard in the 6000 block of Di Giorgio Road on April 12.
Medina was reported missing on April 9, when family members located his abandoned vehicle in the 1700 block of East Planz Road.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.