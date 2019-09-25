A man who was on active parole from the California Department of Corrections and another who was a convicted felon have both been arrested after police say they found a loaded revolver and drugs in their possession.
Deshon Forbes, 25, who was on active parole from the California Department of Corrections, was arrested on suspicion of violating his parole conditions. Tremaine Jones, 26, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony firearms-related charges, drug possession charges and resisting arrest.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, at approximately 8:25 p.m. Monday, BPD stopped Forbes and Jones, who were driving in the 1600 block of Terrace Way. Because Forbes was determined to be on parole, officers decided to conduct a search of his car, BPD said in a news release.
Jones, who was sitting in the passenger seat, allegedly fled the scene after a loaded firearm was found where he was sitting. He was detained after officers chased after him, the release said.
A bindle of methamphetamine was also found on Jones, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
