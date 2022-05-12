BPD: Two injured in collision involving patrol vehicle

A Bakersfield Police Department officer responding to an emergency Thursday morning crashed his patrol vehicle into a white sedan driven by a 17-year-old boy at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officials reported the collision, which occurred around 8:21 a.m., resulted in the boy being taken to the hospital for moderate injuries, while the officer was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the sedan is listed in stable condition, according to the release.
The preliminary investigation revealed the officer was responding with his lights and siren activated while traveling eastbound through the intersection on a red light and struck the oncoming sedan, which was traveling through the intersection on a green light.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
The Major Collision Investigations Team has assumed the investigation, the release noted.
The intersection at Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road was closed for several hours as a result.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.