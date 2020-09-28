Bakersfield Police said they arrested two gang members early Monday morning in east Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Haley and Pacific streets just before 1 a.m. The BPD was patrolling the area as part of an ongoing effort to combat gang violence.
BPD said the vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit. Eventually, the driver ran into an apartment complex, the news release stated.
Officers pursued the suspect, 26-year-old Greg Reynoso, who was arrested along with 24-year-old Alexander Madera.
BPD said a loaded short-barreled shotgun and methamphetamine were found inside the apartment. Madera and Reynoso, both documented gang members, are prohibited from possessing firearms, according to BPD, and were booked into Kern County Jail.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
