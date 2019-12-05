The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a missing juvenile.
Isabel Cabrera, 17, was last seen on July 13 around 4 p.m. in the 8400 block of Hoodsport Avenue.
Cabrera is described by police as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan Adidas hat, black yoga pants and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Ursery at 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
