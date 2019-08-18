Bakersfield Police who stopped a man Saturday night in the 800 block of Butler Road arrested him after finding two loaded firearms and additional ammunition in his vehicle, officers reported.
BPD's Special Enforcement Unit made the stop at about 7:06 p.m. and arrested 38-year-old Saddam Mohamed, of Bakersfield, a police news release said.
The handgun was stolen, and Mohamed was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, weapons charges and gang participation, BPD reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.