 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD to take over fair security

Slide Public Safety

Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair.

Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.

Coronavirus Cases