BPD to take over fair security

Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair.
Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
There will be police presence 24 hours a day from Wednesday until Oct. 2. The BPD will also operate an online dispatch center located at Harvest Hall, on the southwest corner of the grounds, according to the release.
Security operations will remain the same as it has been in previous years, according to the release. The yellow footprint program for lost or separated children will lead to the Harvest Hall, which is where the on-site dispatch center is located and staffed by Bakersfield Police Department personnel.
The BPD also noted its regular operations will not be impacted during the time of the fair. Anyone with questions about fair security can call 661-852-7100.