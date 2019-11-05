Bakersfield Police will begin wearing body cameras Wednesday as part of a rollout that aims to equip all officers with cameras by the end of 2020.
BPD's IMPACT team will begin wearing cameras Wednesday and gang units will start wearing them Saturday. A total of 210 cameras have been purchased so far.
"The goal is to have all officers outfitted with a camera by the end of next year," said Sgt. Nathan McCauley.
The city has agreed to spend $3 million to outfit all officers with cameras, using funds from the 1 percent sales tax increase passed by voters in November.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office deployed body-worn cameras to deputies in its metropolitan patrol unit in January.
(1) comment
The batteries are on back order till 2028
