The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location.
BPD officers will be looking for drivers showing signs of alcohol and drug impairment as well as proper licensing. Officers will also be evaluating anyone suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for an increasing number of impaired driving crashes. Illegal narcotics, prescription drugs, marijuana, and even some over-the-counter medications may impair driving, BPD said.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, which gives officers an opportunity for getting drunk and drugged drivers off the roads. These locations are chosen with safety considerations for officers and the public, BPD said.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that could cost more than $10,000.
BPD encourages everyone to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if an impaired driver is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.