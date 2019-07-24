The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting an eight-hour training July 30 to keep drugs and illegal activity out of rental properties.
The Crime Free Multi-Housing training is designed to serve as a partnership between law enforcement and rental property owners, managers and tenants. BPD said neighborhoods suffer and landlords pay a high price when crime and drugs operate out of rental properties.
The training will be held at the Larry E. Reider Education Center at 2000 K Street in Room 101. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. July 30, and the training will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seating is limited, and a reservation is required.
Anyone interested in attending can contact Edwina Tripp at 326-3196 or etripp@bakersfieldpd.us to secure a spot at the training.
