BPD to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

Candy-Stealing Kids (copy)

A deputy "locks up" a bunch of kids at the Kern County Sheriff's Office during National Night Out at KCSO headquarters in October 2021.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting residents to join the BPD for National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Yokuts Park. 

This 39th annual event includes entertainment, resource booths and displays from the Bakersfield Police Department’s K-9-unit, S.W.A.T. Team and Bomb Squad, according to a BPD news release. 

