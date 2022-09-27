BPD to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

The Bakersfield Police Department is inviting residents to join the BPD for National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Yokuts Park.
This 39th annual event includes entertainment, resource booths and displays from the Bakersfield Police Department’s K-9-unit, S.W.A.T. Team and Bomb Squad, according to a BPD news release.
National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer, the release states.
The event is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for the participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborly community throughout the city.
The event is free and parking is available at the park, as well the surrounding businesses on Empire Drive.
Yokuts Park is located at 4200 Empire Drive in Bakersfield.