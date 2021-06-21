BPD to hold DUI, driver's license checkpoint Wednesday

The Bakersfield Police Department's Traffic Unit will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday somewhere in the city limits.
BPD said the checkpoints have a deterrent effect and reduce the number of people killed in crashes involving alcohol and drugs.
"Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely," BPD said in a news release.
Officers will check licenses and check for DUI drivers, including those under the influence of illegal narcotics, prescription drugs, marijuana and over-the-counter medications that impair driving.