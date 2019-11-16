Bakersfield police will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday at an undisclosed location within city limits, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment while checking drivers for proper licensing.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the BPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the release said.
Police encourage the public to help keep local roads safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.
