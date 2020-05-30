Bakersfield Police will conduct a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Saturday night, the department said Saturday afternoon.
It will take place from 7:30 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location, BPD said in a news release.
BPD reminds drivers that being caught driving impaired can lead to arrest, jail time, fines, DUI classes and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.
Anyone who suspects they see a DUI driver should call 911.
BPD said that research shows that DUI crashes can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints and patrols are done.
Really? Nothing else going on that might need your attention?
