BPD to hold distracted driving enforcement

Bakersfield Police will increase its distracted driving enforcement from Monday through April 29, as April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
BPD will join other law enforcement agencies across the state with increased patrols that focus on drivers who break California’s hands-free cell phone law, a BPD news release said.
BPD reminds drivers to put down phones while driving for the safety of the driver and others.
A 2020 California public opinion survey found more than 75 percent of surveyed drivers listed "distracted driving because of texting” as their biggest safety concern.