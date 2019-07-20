The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Saturday between 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.
BPD officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. Specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those who are suspected of drug-impaired driving.
Drugs which may impair driving include illegal narcotics and also prescription drugs, marijuana, and some over-the-counter medications.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.
A DUI arrest can be punishable by jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
