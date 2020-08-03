The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed city location.
According to a BPD news release, officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment while also checking drivers for proper licensing. The check will temporarily delay motorists, BPD said.
A DUI arrest can include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that could exceed $10,000, BPD said.
