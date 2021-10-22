You have permission to edit this article.
BPD to conduct DUI and driver's license checkpoint Saturday

The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday.

The BPD has not released the location.

Over the past three years, DUI collisions claimed 26 lives and harmed 682 Bakersfield residents, according to a BPD news release. Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver are reduced by 20 percent when DUI checkpoints are publicized.

Illegal narcotics, prescription drugs, marijuana and some over-the-counter medications can impair a driver, the news release stated.

Impaired drivers can face jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses exceeding $10,000, the BPD added.

