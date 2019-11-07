The Bakersfield Police Department will assist with traffic control for the Veteran's Day Parade on Monday, according to BPD.
Several roads in the downtown area will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. to prepare for the parade. The roads affected will be from F Street to Q Street, between 19th Street and 23rd Street, according to BPD.
The parade will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. All roadways are expected to reopen around 1 p.m., according to BPD.
