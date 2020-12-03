The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects in a business burglary that occurred last month in the 300 block of Union Avenue.
Police said the incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 4. BPD described the suspects as:
• White or Hispanic man, age 20 to 25, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a white face covering.
• White or Hispanic man, age 20 to 25, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a white face covering.
• Black man, age 20 to 25, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo and black shorts over sweat pants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Arvizu at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.