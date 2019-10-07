The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested three additional suspects on arrest warrants for their alleged connection to the Remington Way shooting in August.
According to BPD, Jervern Weldon, 25, was arrested on Aug. 31 on suspicion of illegal firearms possession and gang participation. Antwon Ginn, 27, was arrested on Sept. 8 on suspicion of destruction of evidence and gang participation. Dontrell Williams, 32, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of illegal firearms possession and gang participation.
When officers arrived at about 11:47 p.m. Aug. 17, BPD located more than 60 spent casings of various calibers on the street and in the front and backyard of a residence in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue. There was a large party taking place but many people were already leaving or had left, BPD said.
A neighborhood canvass was conducted and no victims were found and there were no calls regarding victims at local hospitals, police said.
Charles Blakely, 30, was determined to not be involved in the shooting and his arrest warrant was recalled on Aug. 30, BPD said.
Three suspects — Clarence Wandick, Vannis Anthony and Maurice Spellman — still have active arrest warrants and are being sought by BPD.
Police ask that anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
