The Bakersfield Police Department has determined threats made against Thompson Junior High School Thursday night were not credible, the department reported Friday.
BPD said officers responded to a residence in regard to threats posted on Instagram by one of the school's former students. BPD said the post contained a picture of several firearms.
The photo was determined to be from a news article written in Sacramento, BPD said. BPD contacted the former student and he cooperated with the investigation.
While BPD said the threats were not credible, officers are still investigating the matter.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 327-7111.
