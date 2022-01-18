BPD: Teen, woman in stable condition after shooting at Truxtun and Q

A teenager and woman shot Tuesday afternoon in the area of Truxtun Avenue and Q Street are in stable condition, according to Bakersfield police.
A preliminary investigation shows the 15-year-old boy and woman were shot in their vehicle, police said. They were fired at by suspects in another vehicle.
“The 15-year-old boy appears to have been targeted by the suspect,” the BPD said in a news release.
Police who went to the area at 12:48 p.m. found multiple bullet casings in the road, the BPD added. There is no information about suspects.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.