BPD: Teen, woman in stable condition after shooting at Truxtun and Q

A teenager and woman shot Tuesday afternoon in the area of Truxtun Avenue and Q Street are in stable condition, according to Bakersfield police.

A preliminary investigation shows the 15-year-old boy and woman were shot in their vehicle, police said. They were fired at by suspects in another vehicle.

“The 15-year-old boy appears to have been targeted by the suspect,” the BPD said in a news release.

Police who went to the area at 12:48 p.m. found multiple bullet casings in the road, the BPD added. There is no information about suspects.

Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

