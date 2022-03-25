BPD: Teen on mini-bike injured in collision with truck

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a 17-year-old was injured while riding an off-road mini-motorcycle Wednesday evening that was hit by a pickup truck.
The teen sustained moderate injuries after the mini-motorcycle he was riding was struck by a truck near the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Rotherfield Place.
BPD officials reported the teen’s vehicle was in the roadway without proper lighting equipment when it was struck by the truck around 8 p.m.
The driver of the truck, who was uninjured, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, according to a BPD news release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.