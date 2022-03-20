BPD: Teen missing from Stine Road

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Friday in the 8500 block of Stine Road.
Aubrielle Sandoval is considered at-risk because she has not previously been reported missing, BPD said.
Sandoval is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes. She was last seen in an older model gray sedan.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.