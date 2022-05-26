BPD: Teen, 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of weapons charges, attempted murder

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested two on suspicion of several felony charges after a traffic stop led to a brief pursuit.
BPD officers attempted to pull over a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Planz Road at Sandra Drive.
During the pursuit, the vehicle briefly stopped and a 17-year-old boy exited the vehicle and fled on foot. During the ensuing foot chase, the juvenile intentionally pointed a handgun at a pursuing officer; however, appeared to accidentally drop it and continued fleeing, according to a BPD news release
The juvenile was apprehended without incident.
The driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the 200 block of Sperry Street. Armando Chavez, 20, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody without incident.
Officers reported seizing three unregistered handguns.
Both the juvenile and Chavez were placed under arrest on suspicion of gang participation, conspiracy, felony evading, weapons violations and attempted murder of a peace officer.