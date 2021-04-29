BPD: Teacher arrested for inappropriate, sexual messages to minors

A former Bakersfield resident has been arrested in the Southern California community of Valley Center for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to minors and communicating with them to commit a sexual offense.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 37-year-old Kyle Puette was arrested Thursday by BPD investigators with assistance from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The BPD said the alleged offenses occurred while Puette was a fifth grade teacher at Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013-17. He is currently a third and fifth grade teacher at Valley Center Elementary School in San Diego County, the news release stated. Two teens have been identified as victims, BPD said.
Police said Puette contacted juveniles via social media and engaged in graphic and inappropriate conversations via chat and video messaging with former students.
Police ask anyone with information to call (661) 327-7111.