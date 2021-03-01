The Bakersfield Police Department announced Monday it has taken over the case of missing brothers Orson and Orrin West and is asking anyone who had contact with the boys in the past year to come forward.
Three-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin have been missing since Dec. 21, when their adoptive parents contacted police saying the boys disappeared from their California City home while playing with sidewalk chalk in the backyard in the late afternoon.
Both the boys' biological and adoptive families are or have been residents of Bakersfield, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, a Bakersfield Police spokesman.
"The boys predominantly were raised in Bakersfield. Most of their friends and family were in Bakersfield and most of the historical information and interviews are taking place in Bakersfield," Pair said.
The case was previously being investigated by California City Police Department. Rewards totaling more than $100,000 have been posted for information on the children's whereabouts.
Pair declined to state what, if any, information investigators have to go on at this point.
He said police are seeking to learn about the boys' contacts and personalities from those who knew them.
Whether during a doctor's visit or a trip to the grocery story, investigators want to know how the boys acted, who was around them, who they had relationships with, Pair said.
"Did one like to wander away? Was one shy? Were they super interested in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers?" Pair said. "Even things that seem inconsequential are super important sometimes."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
The tight-knit community of California City, population 14,000, was galvanized by the news of the boys disappearance. The city put up $25,000 in reward money and several local businesses and a church also contributed money to encourage anyone with information to come forward. Community members organized prayer vigils and searches for the boys.
"We have posters on every intersection saying where are the boys," said California City resident Carolinda Fleming.
Fleming said the adoptive parent's story makes no sense to her and she hopes a larger police department with more resources can finally crack the case.
The parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, told the media after the boys disappearance that the two boys were in the back yard drawing with chalk while Trezell went to look for wood nearby to build a fire because it was cold while Jacqueline was inside wrapping Christmas gifts.
The parents' media appearance and account of what happened that day raised a number of questions that have yet to be answered. The couple had four other children. Where were they?
It was dark at 5:45 p.m., the time the parents say the children went missing. Why would someone send young children outside to play when it's cold and dark?
"I don’t believe they were kidnapped or taken in Cal City," Fleming said. "The story just does not add up."
Mayor Jeanie O'Laughlin said it was learned the West family had just moved to the city in September, and it did seem the family had more of a connection to Bakersfield than California City.
"There was some indication those boys may not have lived here at all," O'Laughlin said. "I heard nobody had seen the boys here. The neighbors hadn't seen them."
The boys disappearance has also provoked strong emotions. KGET-17 reported that rocks were thrown through a window of the now-unoccupied home in California City where the West family lived and someone posted a sign to a front awning asking "Where are they boys?"
Ryan Dean, a woman who said she is the boys' biological mother, gave a tearful interview to ABC-23 several days after the children went missing outside the West home in California City in which she said she didn't believe the story told by the adoptive parents.
BPD's Sgt. Pair did not want to disclose the location in Bakersfield where the West family previously lived.