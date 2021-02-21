Fourteen Bakersfield Police officers responded to a falsely-reported shooting incident early Sunday morning, startling a neighborhood in the western sector of the city in what turned out to be a fraudulent phone call to the agency.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers accompanied by an armored vehicle reported to the 11800 block of Harrington Street, near the neighborhood of Seven Oaks, at 3:07 a.m. in response to a caller who said he shot his mother and was in need of an ambulance. The caller also said that if he saw police officers that he would shoot them before going to jail, the news release stated.
Upon arrival officers surrounded the residence and an announcement was made over a public address system for those inside the home to exit, police said. After the home was evacuated it was determined that all individuals were safe and that no crime had occurred, according to the BPD.
Police also said that the residence in question had no apparent connection to the man who called in the false report.
The BPD said such an incident is commonly referred to as “SWATTING,” when someone falsely reports a high-risk emergency situation which leads to the activation of a police SWAT team.
“This is extremely dangerous to citizens within our community. It is a felony to falsely report an emergency that may result in great bodily injury or death, and if convicted may serve up to 3 years in prison and fines up to $10,000,” the BPD news release stated.
The agency is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call 327-7111.