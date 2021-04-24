BPD: Suspects fired into group of people, injured one before fleeing

Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night when two suspects opened fire on a group of people in the 400 block of Brundage Lane.
One man was struck by the gunfire and suffered moderate injuries, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. when a light-colored four-door sedan drove up to a group of people gathered in a parking lot, the BPD said. Two suspects exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots toward the group, according to police.
The sedan then fled east on Brundage Lane.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.