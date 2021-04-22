BPD: Suspects arrested in connection to two fatal shootings

Two Bakersfield men suspected of being involved in two fatal shootings that occurred in January were arrested on Wednesday.
Jorge Flores, 23, and Carlos Trejo, 22, were both booked into the Kern County Jail for suspected murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges, according to a news release from the BPD.
According to the news release, the two suspects were involved in the January shooting deaths of 27-year-old Vladimir Sanchez and 28-year-old Scottie Trip. BPD said in each incident, additional victims were also targeted in the shootings but survived.
Police also said the two suspects were involved in an additional shooting near the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Cannon Avenue that is being investigated by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at (661) 326-3554, Detective Joe Woods at (661) 326-3919 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.