BPD: Suspected catalytic converter theft arrested after car chase

The Bakersfield Police department arrested a suspected catalytic converter thief after a dangerous car chase Thursday.
Mangas Williams, 41, was driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer when police officers attempted to stop him for safety reasons in the area of South Union Avenue at Planz Road, according to the BPD.
Williams refused to stop and began driving north on the southbound lanes on Union Avenue, the BPD said. Police officers stopped the chase because it became dangerous for surrounding residents.
He abandoned his vehicle in the area of Bernetta Avenue and Orchard Street. The suspect started to run, but was taken into custody without any incident near Highway 58, police said.
Williams was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. His car is suspected to be involved in several prior catalytic converter thefts and had the tools used to commit those thefts, according to the BPD.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.