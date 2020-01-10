A man who threatened to shoot someone at a business on Thursday led police on a pursuit, crashed his vehicle and was then arrested. It turns out he had a toy gun.
Officers went at 9:20 a.m. to a business in the 1600 block of California Avenue, but the suspect, later identified by police as Quane Sutton, 23, had fled in a brown Ford Thunderbird, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police tried to stop the vehicle, which went west on East California Avenue for several blocks and then collided with another vehicle near Golden State Avenue and M Street.
Police said Sutton initially wouldn't follow officer commands, but then complied. Sutton was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and other vehicle code violations, according to BPD.
BPD asks that anyone with information on the case call 327-7111.
