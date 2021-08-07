BPD: Suspect who charged at officers shot, killed

A suspect who charged after officers after being involved in a series of incidents including a domestic argument was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
An officer received first aid treatment for a glass fragment injury from a bullet impact into his patrol vehicle, BPD reported, and his injury is minor.
The series of incidents began at about 12:35 a.m. when BPD was called about a disturbance in the 2300 block of Brazil Avenue regarding a domestic argument and a man armed with a firearm and occupying a green Chevrolet pickup, according to a BPD news release.
Then officers received an update that shots had been fired. Nobody was hit, and the suspect fled in the truck.
At 12:56 a.m, BPD received a report of a person shooting at a security guard in a subdivision construction site northwest of Panama Lane and Buena Vista Road. The reporting party said the suspect was occupying a green Chevrolet pickup.
At 2:32 a.m., BPD received a report that a person armed with a firearm was at a family member’s residence in the 4500 block of Blossom Valley Lane. He was in a green Chevrolet pickup.
When an officer tried to contact the pickup at 2:44 a.m. in the 4500 block of Blossom Valley Lane, the driver failed to yield and there was a short pursuit.
The pickup became disabled just south of Harris and Stine roads after the driver appeared to lose control and struck a barrier wall, BPD said. There was an "exchange of gunfire" between the man and officers at about 2:51 a.m., BPD said in a news release.
The suspect fled over the barrier wall into the backyard of a residence on Autumn Crest Drive. At 2:56 a.m., officers received a report that a person was hiding in the rear yard of a residence in the 5700 block of Autumn Crest Drive. That's where a second officer-involved shooting happened when the person charged at officers, BPD said in its news release. The suspect, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
Five officers, who were wearing body cameras, fired their weapons, BPD said.
Police said an initial investigation found the suspect discarded his firearm in his "path of flight" and it was found.
The California Department of Justice is participating in the investigation in keeping with BPD protocol and state law, the news release said.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.