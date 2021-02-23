Police are asking for community assistance locating a suspect with an active arrest warrant for alleged attempted murder stemming from a shooting that occurred last week in the 1100 block of 4th Street.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on February 17. The suspect, Donte Hall, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs about 230 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Tsang at (661) 326-3519 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.