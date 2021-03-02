Police are requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged burglary that occurred Jan. 8 in the 9000 block of Pineridge Way.
According to a BPD news release, the alleged incident occurred at 2 p.m.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and shaved head. He was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.
BPD said the suspect vehicle was a black Cadillac Escalade with chrome rims and a Raiders front license plate logo.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 326-3513.