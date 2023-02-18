 Skip to main content
BPD: Suspect in sexual assault of 3 children arrested after standoff

Bakersfield Police arrested a suspect with a multimillion-dollar arrest warrant on suspicion of forcible sexual assault of three young children Friday night after an hours-long standoff on 24th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said Anthony Rocha, 41, of Bakersfield, was standing on a guardrail in the 3000 block of 24th Street at the Kern River overcrossing at about 5:30 p.m.

