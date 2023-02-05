 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting not found

Slide Breaking News

Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who fired at two officers and a member of the community who was on a ride-along early Sunday in the area of Butte and Kern streets.

Neither the two officers nor the community member was struck; it's not known if the suspect, who has not been found, was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases