BPD: Suspect in double homicide arrested in Los Angeles

A Bakersfield man wanted in a double homicide on Friday was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office after a vehicle pursuit, Bakersfield Police reported Saturday.
Bryson Blair, 35, was arrested in the city of Los Angeles and will be brought to Bakersfield, BPD said in a news release.
Bryson is accused of shooting and killing a man and woman shortly before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Grassotti Court.
The Kern County coroner's office identified the woman as Asia Breann Blair, 28, of Bakersfield.
The man's name has not been released.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.