BPD: Suspect hit by bullet fired from inside car during pursuit

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested two adults and a juvenile Thursday after a brief vehicle pursuit, including a gunshot victim.
BPD officers attempted to pull over a vehicle to look into alleged violations of the vehicle code when the car failed to yield and then led officers on a pursuit, according to a BPD news release.
The pursuit ended after the driver, Erick Galvan, 25, crashed into a tree around 11:12 p.m. in the 2600 block of Oswell Street.
While taking Galvan, Jose Arausa, 25, and a 16-year-old passenger in the car into custody, officers noticed Galvan had a gunshot wound to his right buttock, the release stated.
Officers suspect a firearm in the vehicle was accidentally discharged by one of the two passengers during the pursuit.
Officers subsequently recovered two loaded firearms during a search of the vehicle. All three occupants were arrested on suspicion of firearm-related charges, with Galvan also arrested on suspicion of evading officers in a vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.