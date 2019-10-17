A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats toward Thompson Junior High School students and causing the false report of an emergency, according to a Bakersfield Police Department press release.
On Sept. 26, BPD officers began an investigation into a social media post that made alleged threats against students. Public Information Officer Sgt. Nathan McCauley said the post included a photo of five guns on a bed with the caption "Why doesn’t anyone believe me!! I’M AFTER THOMPSON." He added the photo was taken off a Google search.
On Oct. 10, the suspect responsible was identified and arrested, according to BPD.
The suspect's name was not released.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
