BPD: Student arrested for making threats of school shooting

Bakersfield Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who made threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School, BPD said Sunday.
On Saturday, police were alerted about the threats indicating a shooting would happen at the school on Monday, BPD said in a Sunday night news release.
Officers' investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who police said had recently been suspended from school. Officers contacted the boy and his guardians, determined he doesn't have access to firearms and arrested him.
"There are no suspects outstanding and there is no information to suggest there is any danger of a shooting at the school," the BPD news release said.
Police said Panama-Buena Vista Union School District personnel have been made aware of the incident. Police ask that anyone with information call them at 661-327-7111.