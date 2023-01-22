 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Student arrested for making threats of school shooting

Slide Breaking News (copy)

Bakersfield Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who made threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School, BPD said Sunday.

On Saturday, police were alerted about the threats indicating a shooting would happen at the school on Monday, BPD said in a Sunday night news release.

Coronavirus Cases