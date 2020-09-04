The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a string of sexual battery cases in southwest Bakersfield that the department believes could be related.
In a news release, BPD described the following incidents:
• On Aug. 31 at 7:28 p.m., the BPD received a call of a suspicious man, approximately 50 years old, in the area of Prairie Stone Place and Evening Star Way aggressively banging on front doors in the neighborhood. The caller was anonymous, BPD said.
BPD described the man as having light brown hair and balding. He was wearing a buttoned gray shirt and red gym shorts.
• On Sept. 1 at 5:30 a.m., a male suspect sexually battered a female jogger in the 4000 block of Old River Road before fleeing on foot. BPD said the man was white or Hispanic, between 20 and 40 years old, standing 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts, black shoes and a black face mask.
• On Sept. 4 at about 5:55 a.m., a male suspect sexually battered a female juvenile jogger in the 3500 block of Windermere Street. The suspect fled north on foot after the juvenile was aided by another jogger.
BPD described the suspect as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 to 190 pounds. BPD said he had light brown hair, was balding and had a fair complexion. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black face mask.
BPD said investigators are compiling a composite sketch of the suspect. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 327-7111.
(1) comment
100% of criminals agree: Defund the Police.
