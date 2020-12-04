The Bakersfield Police Department announced an expansion of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection and location system within the Bakersfield.
In a news release, BPD said the expansion was made possible by funding from the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.
ShotSpotter will now be in downtown Bakersfield and in the area near Memorial Hospital, located on 34th Street near Union Avenue. This expansion puts the ShotSpotter system at 6.9 square miles in Bakersfield and will provide first responders fast and accurate information on shooting incidents in an area of the city significantly impacted by gun violence, BPD said.
Since its implementation in 2018, police have responded to three-to-four alerts per day, the news release stated. During that time, BPD has received 1,351 activations, seized 58 illegal or used firearms, arrested 79 individuals and seen a decrease in response time, according to the news release.