BPD: Shots fired from one car to another; parked vehicles struck by sedan

Shots were fired from one vehicle to another and two parked vehicles were struck during an incident around 1:45 p.m. Saturday that the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.
It happened at South H Street and Planz Road, causing the intersection to be closed for about an hour. Police reported that a gray Chevrolet Cobalt was chasing and firing shots at a black Infiniti sedan, which hit two parked vehicles.
Both vehicles were last seen fleeing west on Planz Road, the BPD said in a news release. The black Infiniti sedan had damage to the front right and front left quarter panels from hitting the parked vehicles.
No shooting victims were found. Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.